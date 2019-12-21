fresno state

How Fresno State works to stay on track with CSU's graduation initiative

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Finishing a degree in four years means a tight timeline, something students across the state of California know all too well.

"The whole concept is California needs graduates all across the state, the more university graduates we have, the stronger our economy will be," said Dr. Saul Ginenez-Sandoval, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The Graduation Initiative 2025 started in 2016 and is an effort by the California State University system to increase degree completion rates.

"They did a study that found by the year 2050 we were going to be a million graduates behind in the state of California, so instead of importing talent from outside the state, what the trustees wanted was to produce talent from within the state," Dr. Ginenez-Sandoval said.

In part, the goal in the CSU system is that by 2025, 40 percent of first-time students will graduate in four years and 70 percent will graduate in six years.

Fresno State's individual university goal is a slight bit lower, with a graduation rate of 35 percent in four years and 69 percent in six years.

Currently, only 18 percent of first-time students at Fresno State graduate in four years and 56 percent graduate in six years.

But the university is working to increase those numbers. Step one is making students know what it takes to finish on time.

"Most students don't know, for example, it takes 15 units a semester to graduate in four years. Since they get full financial aid at 12 units they think that 12 units is that magic number that gets them a four-year grad rate," Dr. Ginenez-Sandoval said.

Another challenge is some of the gateway courses that students need to pass early on can pose a stumbling block.

"We are investing resources in peer-to-peer tutoring." Dr. Ginenez-Sandoval said. "It's the juniors and seniors that have successfully passed the class then return to the freshman and sophomores currently taking the class."

Administrators feel these changes will set them on the right track for 2025.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationcollege
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Another big Bulldog recruiting class is highlighted by local standouts
Kalen DeBoer says being Fresno State's new head coach is dream come true
Fresno State hires Kalen DeBoer as next head coach
29-year-old Fresno State student and single father wins free braces
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
Masked suspects burglarize luxury northeast Fresno store
California woman shames porch pirate into returning package
Baby, body found in Texas identified as missing infant, mom
Aerosol can left on heater causes explosion at Sanger home
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Jury decides former Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy "not guilty" in accidental shooting of supervisor
Show More
Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem
Local residents take air pollution concerns to Valley Air board meeting
Car drags woman 75 yards during violent purse-snatching
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Two Corcoran correctional officers recovering from injuries in Tulare Co. crash
More TOP STORIES News