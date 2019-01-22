Fresno State's business school opens store run by its students

Signs are now up for a new student store located in Fresno State's Craig School of Business.A group of students are working hard for a one-of-a-kind experience in the business world."It is a flagship store. From what we know in all of California state universities, this is a student-run, a 100% student-run store," said Director of Development Cara Peracchi Douglas.Douglas said the retail kiosk is the first in the C.S.U. system.The Craig School of Business student store will give students hands-on business learning experience through operating and running the store as part of a two-semester, four-unit class."We started last semester and I am part of the store management for the store. So basically I run the procedures and scheduling and all that," said Jocelyn Enriquez, a Fresno State student.About a dozen students are enrolled, each one majoring in marketing, finance, fashion merchandising or management.The store will carry merchandise including t-shirts, polo shirts, hats and sweatshirts with the name of the Craig School of Business."We're targeting students, faculty, staff and family and friends of the Craig School of Business," said Michaela Kemble, another Fresno State student.The student store was made possible through a partnership between the Craig School of Business and FocusVision.The local market research technology firm made a $60,000 donation."They really wanted students graduating with the experience of running a start-up with all the trials and tribulations of starting something, of launching it, marketing it and trying to get a product to market," said Douglas.The store will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.