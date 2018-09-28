TEACHER

Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Many teachers are retiring and school districts are growing in population. So, Fresno State is getting a jump start on a solution by recruiting high school students preparing them for the teaching profession before they go to college.

"Why not teach? Why not be that person who changes someone's life?" said Martin Suarez, teacher.

That question was asked Friday morning to hundreds of high schools interested in becoming teachers.

Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference is addressing the issue of a growing need for teachers in California.

"Fresno State is the largest producer of any of the public universities in California of teachers. And our Liberal Studies program which is the preferred pathway that they take to become elementary teachers is the largest one in the CSU System," said Dr. Fred Nelson, Department Chair for Liberal Studies at Fresno State.

He pointed out that recruitment needs to start before high school students apply to college.

"Make a Difference" offers a unique opportunity for students to learn about the teaching profession through a variety of breakout sessions.

One particular session focused on lessons from video games about being a good teacher.

"I think we as a profession we need to improve on is sometimes we just think about games as things like rewards or ways to kind of extremely motivate students to do things," said Dr. Earl Aguilera, Fresno State Professor.

The game "Super Mario Brothers" taught a classroom full of students that failure can be a good thing as long as you learn from your mistakes.

One student noticed another connection from that same lesson.

"I worked with a group of fourth graders last year who were constantly talking about the video games they were playing and so having a connection level connecting that to teaching will really help you put your mind to it," said Melissa Hickey, Clovis North High School Student.

Other breakout session included conversations with teachers and school administrators and how to apply to Fresno State and the university's liberal studies program.

Students from Fresno, Clovis and Sanger Unified attended Friday's conference. Next year university officials hope to expand by partnering with the Tulare County Office of Education to recruit more students from South Valley high schools.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfresno stateteachereducationcalifornia department of educationFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEACHER
Buchanan High School students and staff mourn death of beloved teacher
Florida teacher fired over 'no zeros' grading policy
Teacher suspended for giving test with questions about incest
Touching tribute to legendary librarian
More teacher
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News