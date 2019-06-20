education

Fresno State's School of Nursing master's program loses accreditation, no longer accepting students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State School of Nursing's master's program will not be accepting students this fall after losing its accreditation due to a documentation shortfall.

Fresno State announced Wednesday that this incident will not affect any graduates in the program right now, including those who received degrees in May 2019 or any other accredited programs in the School of Nursing.

Dr. Jody Hironaka-Juteau, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State, said the loss of accreditation resulted from a shortfall in satisfying certain documentation requirements of the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

RELATED: Dozens of Fresno State nursing students told a 4-semester program they took was not accredited

CCNE determined the program failed to adequately document or provide adequate supporting data of its methods for assessing and evaluating student outcomes, curriculum, clinical experiences, faculty performance and overall program goals.

CCNE found that the university had plans in place to address the issue but failed to do so.

Fresno State says CCNE will visit the school in September to review the master's nursing program and to consider reinstating the program's accreditation.

Fresno State will be notified of CCNE's accreditation decision in spring 2020.

University officials say the master's program typically enrolls 20 to 30 students per year. It has been accredited since 1968 and has produced about 1,500 graduates.
