Fresno State's Student Cupboard kicks off "March Match Up" campaign

A graduate study showed over 30 percent of Fresno State students were identified as food insecure.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Feeding hungry college students is a challenge especially when food insecurity is a big problem.

That caught the attention Fresno State's First Lady Mary Castro when she arrived on campus in 2013.

"But in 2017 a survey that was done out of the chancellor's office for the whole C.S.U. system showed 43 percent of Fresno State students as being food insecure. So we needed to address that," said Castro.

With the help of donations, Fresno State's Student Cupboard opened in 2014.

Students just need a university I.D. to pick up fresh fruit and vegetables. They can also get non-perishable foods and hygiene products.

This exists because it is a solution to a problem that our students were dealing with and it is a big puzzle pulling all the pieces together," she said.

But as the need to feed hungry students grows so does the need for help from the community.

For the fourth year in a row, the university is kicking off the "March Match Up" campaign.

The goal is to raise $100,000 from community gifts

Moss Adams LLP will team up with other local companies to match donations up to $100,000.

"We look to the university for recruits and for employees. We want to get the best of the best students here and for student success, you know the kids need to be well fed," said Ken Wittwer, Moss Adams LLP.

Fresno State students are thankful for those who have donated to the Student Cupboard.

"Since I am full time most of my hours are committed to that. So it is really hard to find time in the day to find groceries or let alone find the money to buy the groceries," said Sebastian Jue, Fresno State Student.

Companies interested in donating can contact the university.
