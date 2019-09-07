fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State's Victor E. Bulldog out 4-6 weeks after sustaining injury, live mascot announces

Victor E. was placed on "strict rest" by veterinarians and will miss four to six weeks of work.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs will be without their live mascot at the home opener against Minnesota on Saturday.

Victor E. Bulldog was placed on the live mascot Injured Reserve List after sustaining a knee effusion and for strain on his cranial cruciate ligament, which is similar to a human ACL, officials announced on his blog Friday.

Victor E. was placed on "strict rest" by veterinarians and will miss four to six weeks of work.

He asked all of his followers to help him out by cheering on his Bulldogs while he's recovering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno statefresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Dogs fall short at USC, but lots to like
Quarterback Jake Haener transfers to Fresno St.
Fresno State adds ex-Washington QB Haener
Bulldogs readying for home opener and second chance with BIG 10 foe Minnesota
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman says suspect shot at her home while attempting to attack wife
Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence
Kingsburg toddler surprises organ donor to celebrate successful transplant
Man arrested for kidnapping, other attempted abductions in northeast Fresno
Family remembers Visalia murder victim, suspect arrested
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Man accused of killing Tulare Co. dairy farmer appears in court
Show More
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
Fight breaks out after Clovis East and Sanger High football game
Visalia father arrested, charged after toddler is fatally shot in head
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Mandatory evacuations lifted in 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire
More TOP STORIES News