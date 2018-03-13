Fresno Unified hoping to minimize number of walk outs by offering alternatives for students

In anticipation of Wednesday's national school walk out to protest gun violence.Fresno Unified is embracing student rights by offering peaceful alternatives to the walkout."There's a national conversation around school safety and gun control and we want to use it as a teachable moment for our kids," said FUSD Chief Information Officer Miguel Arias.Students will not be allowed to walk off campus. Schools district-wide are instead planning a number of activities that will allow student voices to be heard while honoring the 17 victims of last month's Parkland High School massacre in Florida."Schools like Roosevelt will be doing a class walkout into the green space and having guest lecturers on the gun safety second amendment. Things that are in the national debate right now," said Arias.In addition. Fresno Unified has partnered with the student-led organization 'March for our Lives' to host a rally to advocate for gun control and school safety on Saturday, March 24 at Fresno High School."We need to work together. We need to put aside our differences and we got to get something done," said March for our Lives Organizer Yasmin Mendoza.She is encouraging the community to come out and voice their support for school safety later this month."We're not advocating against the second amendment. We're advocating for the safety of students," said Mendoza.