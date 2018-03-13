FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Fresno Unified hoping to minimize number of walk outs by offering alternatives for students

EMBED </>More Videos

In anticipation of Wednesday's national school walk out to protest gun violence. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In anticipation of Wednesday's national school walk out to protest gun violence.

Fresno Unified is embracing student rights by offering peaceful alternatives to the walkout.

"There's a national conversation around school safety and gun control and we want to use it as a teachable moment for our kids," said FUSD Chief Information Officer Miguel Arias.

Students will not be allowed to walk off campus. Schools district-wide are instead planning a number of activities that will allow student voices to be heard while honoring the 17 victims of last month's Parkland High School massacre in Florida.

"Schools like Roosevelt will be doing a class walkout into the green space and having guest lecturers on the gun safety second amendment. Things that are in the national debate right now," said Arias.

In addition. Fresno Unified has partnered with the student-led organization 'March for our Lives' to host a rally to advocate for gun control and school safety on Saturday, March 24 at Fresno High School.

"We need to work together. We need to put aside our differences and we got to get something done," said March for our Lives Organizer Yasmin Mendoza.

She is encouraging the community to come out and voice their support for school safety later this month.

"We're not advocating against the second amendment. We're advocating for the safety of students," said Mendoza.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfresno unified school districtgun violencemass shootingFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
Fresno school helping special education students learn business
New gate makes Fresno school safer
Thousands head back to school in Fresno and across the Valley
Fresno Unified holds immunization clinic to help students get ready for first day of school
Fresno Unified stopping all outdoor activity due to air quality
More fresno unified school district
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News