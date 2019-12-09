FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As winter vacation approaches for students, Fresno Unified announced it will provide free meals for all kids ages one to 18 during the break.
The meals will be served at eight different locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting December 14th through January 5th.
District officials say no applications are required to receive a meal and kids do not have to be a student at Fresno Unified.
Here's a list of locations the district will serve food:
Bullard High School
5445 N. Palm Avenue
Fresno, CA 93704
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cesar Chavez Adult School
250 Stanislaus Street
Fresno, CA 93721
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Edison High School
540 E. California Avenue
Fresno, CA 93706
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fresno High School
1839 N. Echo Avenue
Fresno, CA 93704
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hoover High School
5550 N. First Street
Fresno, CA 93710
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
McLane High School
2727 N. Cedar Avenue
Fresno, CA 93703
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Roosevelt High School
4250 E. Tulare Street
Fresno, CA 93702
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunnyside High School
1019 S. Peach Avenue
Fresno, CA 93727
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information call the Food Services Department at 559-475-6250.
Fresno Unified will again offer free meals for kids during winter break
COMMUNITY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More