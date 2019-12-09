Fresno Unified will again offer free meals for kids during winter break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As winter vacation approaches for students, Fresno Unified announced it will provide free meals for all kids ages one to 18 during the break.The meals will be served at eight different locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting December 14th through January 5th.District officials say no applications are required to receive a meal and kids do not have to be a student at Fresno Unified.Here's a list of locations the district will serve food:5445 N. Palm AvenueFresno, CA 9370411 a.m. to 1 p.m.250 Stanislaus StreetFresno, CA 9372111 a.m. to 1 p.m.540 E. California AvenueFresno, CA 9370611 a.m. to 1 p.m.1839 N. Echo AvenueFresno, CA 9370411 a.m. to 1 p.m.5550 N. First StreetFresno, CA 9371011 a.m. to 1 p.m.2727 N. Cedar AvenueFresno, CA 9370311 a.m. to 1 p.m.4250 E. Tulare StreetFresno, CA 9370211 a.m. to 1 p.m.1019 S. Peach AvenueFresno, CA 9372711 a.m. to 1 p.m.For more information call the Food Services Department at 559-475-6250.