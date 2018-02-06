EDUCATION

Fresno Unified Teachers approve new contract with FUSD

Fresno Unified teachers overwhelmingly approved a new contract agreement with the district, with 2001 voting yes, and 157 voting against ratifying the deal.

The Fresno Teachers Association and Fresno Unified reach the agreement in January.

It includes an 8.5 percent salary increase, better healthcare benefits, and the creation of a special education committee.

It now goes to the Board of Education to approve. That vote is scheduled for Wednesday.
