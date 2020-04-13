education

Fresno Unified's school holding virtual 'spring bonnet' contest for students, parents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students, parents, and staff from Fresno Unified's 'Bullard Talent' school are showing off their creativity by competing in a virtual 'spring bonnet contest'.

They were challenged to make the festive hats using any items they had at home and then upload a photo of themselves wearing their designs.

A panel of judges selected three winners from a children's category and three more winners among the adults.

The prizes included gift cards for the students and toilet paper, paper towels, and Kleenex for the adults.

The goal was to help battle boredom and inspire smiles across the community.
