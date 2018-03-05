Fundraiser to help Fresno State Student Cupboard in full swing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3177016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno State's March Match Up is in full swing. This initiative is to help fight student hunger.

Fresno State's March Match Up is in full swing. This initiative is to help fight student hunger.Each month the Student Cupboard gets more than 3,200 visits. Since it opened they've helped more than 10,000 students. This year accounting firm Moss Adams LLP stepped up to help. For every dollar given they will be matching up to $25,000.The march match up campaign raised over $290,910 since its launch, which provides all Fresno State students who are challenged by food security with free perishable and non-perishable food items and hygiene products five days a week. It is one of the initiatives under the Food Security Project that aims to increase student access to affordable, nutritious food. By removing barriers and providing these essential needs, students can focus on their academic goals.Their goal for this year is to raise $100,000;March Match Up goes through the end of this month.