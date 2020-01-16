Education

FUSD considering making adjustments to Major Slatic censure

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been 161 days since the Fresno Unified School District board voted in favor of censuring Trustee Major Slatic.

The unanimous vote with one abstention came after several incidents involving the board member.

The censure cites four incidents where Slatic is considered confrontational and acting outside of the scope of the trustee position-- including this moment captured on Bullard High school surveillance.

In Wednesday's board meeting, the trustees plan to consider modifying said censure.

"The trustees will have a discussion on what they believe should be changed, and we'll move forward based on their direction," says FUSD Chief of Staff David Chavez.

The censure removes Slatic from overseeing any committees and mandates he is accompanied by a school site representative if on school property, among other things.

The discussion became an agenda item after an email request to the board president to remove the censure.

"This is an informal attempt to have you remove an illegal censure, and I have checked that box," Slatic said.

Slatic says the portion of the censure requiring the completion of an anger management course is unconstitutional and plans to take this before a judge if not removed.

"They had a basic right, an absolute right to order him to take anger management," says Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi. "He doesn't have to do it if he doesn't want to."

Capozzi reviewed the censure that was drafted by the district's legal counsel.

He says Slatic has grounds to take legal action against the district, naming the board, if he's unable to fulfill his duties, representing his constituents, as an elected trustee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old victim in Fresno County shooting dies at Hanford Hospital
UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old Los Banos man found safe
Gov. Newsom visits Fresno as part of California homelessness tour
Slain Newman officer's family unhappy with sentence for killer's helper
Grizzly Fest cancelled for 2020 amid negotiations with City of Fresno, organizers say
Merced firefighters rescue dog with equipment donated by Girl Scouts
Stolen items found inside vehicle during Fresno traffic stop, 2 arrested
Show More
New warehouses, hotels, restaurants coming to Visalia's Industrial Park
Health Watch: Right diagnosis in early stages helps make life-long difference
Consumer Watch: Tests to determine car safety showing bias towards men
Man arrested for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare, police searching for vehicle
Meal prep options that make dinnertime easy for your family
More TOP STORIES News