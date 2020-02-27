Fresno Unified offers teacher academy for aspiring teachers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified program is providing a pathway for students right back to the classroom.For over 20 years, Teacher Academy has introduced students to careers in education."They get another opportunity to really see what it's like to be in the classroom, see what a teacher does," said Maiv Thao, teacher development manager for Fresno Unified.Elizabeth Ruiz Del A O is one of those students."I've been wanting to become a teacher since I was little," Del A O said. "I never knew anything else, so when I heard about it, I was really excited."The Sunnyside senior has been in the program for over a year and now has her sites set on a career centered around students."We do mini-lessons, we do read aloud practices, we also do a scope interview with our teacher, so we know how they want their classroom," Del A O added.Through Teacher Academy, high school students get hands-on experience and learn what it takes to be an educator, creating lesson plans, and working directly with students at nearby elementary schools."Learning about child development, learning about the theories, and how does that apply when you're working with kids," Thao said.The program is offered at McLane, Roosevelt and Sunnyside High Schools.There's also a separate Summer Academy and Saturday Academy opened to all Fresno Unified high school students.If you're interested in the program, contact College and Career Readiness at (559) 248-7466.