education

Fresno Unified offers teacher academy for aspiring teachers

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Unified program is providing a pathway for students right back to the classroom.

For over 20 years, Teacher Academy has introduced students to careers in education.

"They get another opportunity to really see what it's like to be in the classroom, see what a teacher does," said Maiv Thao, teacher development manager for Fresno Unified.

Elizabeth Ruiz Del A O is one of those students.

"I've been wanting to become a teacher since I was little," Del A O said. "I never knew anything else, so when I heard about it, I was really excited."

The Sunnyside senior has been in the program for over a year and now has her sites set on a career centered around students.

"We do mini-lessons, we do read aloud practices, we also do a scope interview with our teacher, so we know how they want their classroom," Del A O added.

Through Teacher Academy, high school students get hands-on experience and learn what it takes to be an educator, creating lesson plans, and working directly with students at nearby elementary schools.

"Learning about child development, learning about the theories, and how does that apply when you're working with kids," Thao said.

The program is offered at McLane, Roosevelt and Sunnyside High Schools.

There's also a separate Summer Academy and Saturday Academy opened to all Fresno Unified high school students.

If you're interested in the program, contact College and Career Readiness at (559) 248-7466.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationteacherfresno unified school districtcareers
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
New after school program teaches students global languages
How to get help filling out your FAFSA
Non-profit helps kids gain confidence by reading to dogs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Coronavirus: New case confirmed in Northern California, origin unknown
Fresno Police arrest 2 for series of robberies on Valentine's Day
Lindsay police searching for suspect vehicle connected to January homicide
Father and son linked to Fresno homicide from January face judge
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Tulare Co. over 1 year later
Merced health officials: Stay cautious of flu amid coronavirus concern
Show More
Does shocking video of car hitting pedestrian prove intent to kill?
Former FUSD bus driver now a convicted child molester
Collision causes southwest Fresno roadway to close for hours
Health Watch: Insulin resistance a factor in miscarriages
Students and staff at Fresno City College celebrate Ash Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News