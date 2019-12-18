Gateway High School students build bikes for the holidays

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Gateway High School are putting smiles on the face of dozens of kids this holiday season by building them their very own bike.For the last two years, students at the continuation school have taken part in the special project.Since September, students in Mr. Williams and Mrs. Neihoff's broadcasting and English classes have put together 35 bikes.The bikes are then distributed to every feeder school in Clovis Unified, which are then handed out to a lucky student.Students in the class say it's a great way to give back to the community, while changing the image of their school."There's a lot of rumors out there about how Gateway is, but Gateway is a really nice school, 12th grader Sully Jabari said. "One of the biggest jokes on campus is that gateway is the best school in Clovis and we are kind of the hidden gem."The project is made possible with donations from the Clovis Foundation each year.