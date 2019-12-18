education

Gateway High School students build bikes for the holidays

By Rudy Rendon
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students at Gateway High School are putting smiles on the face of dozens of kids this holiday season by building them their very own bike.

For the last two years, students at the continuation school have taken part in the special project.

Since September, students in Mr. Williams and Mrs. Neihoff's broadcasting and English classes have put together 35 bikes.

The bikes are then distributed to every feeder school in Clovis Unified, which are then handed out to a lucky student.

Students in the class say it's a great way to give back to the community, while changing the image of their school.

"There's a lot of rumors out there about how Gateway is, but Gateway is a really nice school, 12th grader Sully Jabari said. "One of the biggest jokes on campus is that gateway is the best school in Clovis and we are kind of the hidden gem."

The project is made possible with donations from the Clovis Foundation each year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviseducationholidaybikesstudents
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
New Valley program lets you earn a bachelor's degree in less than 2 years
Valley Focus: Local Students Can Enter the Slick Rock Student Film Festival
Lori Loughlin accuses feds of withholding evidence
Students learn valuable life skills thanks to class coffee cart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State hires Kalen DeBoer as next head coach
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Suspects caught breaking into home on doorbell cam: VIDEO
New California laws in 2020
Ex-deputy who slammed student charged with child abuse
Local 8th graders bring Wreaths Across America to Kings County
12-year-old scratched by bobcat in backyard of home: Police
Show More
1 dead after central Fresno house fire, 6 critically injured, including children
Driver crashes car while being chased by deputies
4.3-earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
CA man recalls moment bear jumps onto his car
More TOP STORIES News