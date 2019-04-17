Education

New university class to focus on Selena

SAN DIEGO, California -- Tried and true Selena fans could probably ace any exam about her, and now they could possibly put that knowledge to the test for real.

San Diego State University is planning a class all about the Queen of Tejano, called "Selena and Latin-X Media Representation."



The first course begins in Spring 2020. It will explore the culture and influence surrounding the Grammy winner.

Students can begin registering in November.

RELATED STORIES ABOUT SELENA:

Texas lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday an official state holiday

Selena x Forever 21: Store launches exclusive collection inspired by Queen of Tejano's wardrobe

H-TOWN PROUD: New Selena mural celebrates singer and iconic 'We Love Houston' sign
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniacollegeselena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News