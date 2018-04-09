Giant mural project to brighten up campus with photographs of students and teachers

Students at Sunnyside High School will be welcomed with a big surprise tomorrow morning.More than a 100 students put together a giant mural project to brighten up their campus with photographs of their classmates and teachers.This is the second year of the project, but this year, organizers say it has doubled in size.Students used wheat paste to create the temporary pieces of art all over the school to showcase the diversity of their student body."These are going to crack. They are going to peel and they are going to come down in the next few months, but while they are up, they are going to bring so much joy and bring people together. I get chills just thinking about it," said Sunnyside Teacher Tamela Ryatt.Organizers say students who are participating in the project are learning important skills, like math and science and in the end, they are creating lifelong friendships.There are nearly 500 prints now plastered all over the campus to welcome their classmates in the morning.