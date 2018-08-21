U.S. & WORLD

Female students outraged after Texas school dress code video goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

"This video absolutely missed the mark," a north Texas principal says.

A north Texas principal is apologizing for a viral video that was made to illustrate the school's dress code.

The video, which features the song "Bad Girls" by M.I.A., ends with the girls being schooled on fashions that won't be tolerated on campus.

"Repeat after me: I will not wear athletic shorts," an instructor barks.

Some students say the video showed a double standard, only showing girls violating the dress code.

"I've seen boys who wear tank tops, I've seen boys whose pants are sagging and showing their underwear band and that's also not dress code, but that wasn't addressed even once," student Catherine Moring said.

In a letter to parents, the principal said "this video absolutely missed the mark."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationdress codestudentstexas newsfashionviral videou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News