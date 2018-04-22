Grizzlies donate $2,500 to FFA students after trailer stolen days before leadership convention

Just days before the California FFA's 90th annual state convention, one of their trailers was stolen.Inside, there was equipment, ribbons, awards and 8,000 Disney California Adventure tickets for attendees.FFA chapters across California, the Department of Education and even our local Fresno Grizzlies all stepped up to help replace what was stolen."Well it was an unfortunate situation but I will tell you what, the support we have received, the outpouring from individuals, form companies from FFA chapters across California was phenomenal," said Executive Director of FFA Foundation Matt Patton.Previously the leadership convention was held in Fresno.Grizzlies' President Derek Franks says they used to work closely with the FFA program. When he heard the news he partnered up with Gar Tootelian Inc. to donate $2,500."We heard that they had this tragedy happen to them and all their stuff got stolen with their trailer. We really wanted to find a way to help and this seemed like a great way for us to help them with the awards which we know are so important," said Frank.It is their support along with others across our state that made opening day a success for nearly 7,000 students."It is very humbling knowing that people support us through the difficulties and we would not be here without them," said Elk Grove High School Senior Emma Phillips.