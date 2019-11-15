education

Hoover High School hosts first leadership conference for local elementary students

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Elementary students in central Fresno had the chance to step on a high school campus and hone their leadership skills with teen mentors.

Hoover High's Leadership students were hard at work this morning, hosting future leaders from all ten elementary schools in the Hoover region.

"We realized once these kids hit middle school and high school they don't really know what leadership is and we want to impact them in a way like, wow this is something I want to do when I get older," said Junior Class President Jade Johannes.

Over the course of the morning, visiting elementary students listened to inspiring speeches and through various interactive activities learned about the importance of being a good leader and the challenges they may face along the way.

"We want to show that there's more than just athletics in school and there's other stuff to branch out to," added Johannes. "For me personally this was a new light in high school."

"We want to establish leaders at a young age, and give them these tools to help spread, whether it's kindness or leadership skills, throughout their campus," said Campus Culture Director Nic Peterson.

Students and staff say the goal is to give elementary kids important leadership tools for the present and get them excited about the possibility of being part of student leadership in the future.
