How to make books as tantalizing as tech toys

Whether it is to a magical world, a fairytale castle, or a galaxy that is far, far away, books help kids use their imagination.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Whether it is to a magical world, a fairytale castle, or a galaxy that is far, far away, books help kids use their imagination to travel to places they have never seen before.

But how can parents get their kids to read more?

"Parents should begin reading to their children as often as possible as close to birth as possible."

A report by the U.S. Department of Education says children who read to at least three times a week by a family member are almost twice as likely to score in the top 25 percent in reading compared to children who are read to less than three times a week.

"The more practice children have earlier and the more those brain networks are stimulated the greater the chance of them becoming more successful readers later on."

Do not just stick to storybooks. Try reading cookbooks together when preparing meals. Comic books or even reference books like the Guinness Book of World Records can also be fun reads.

Let your kid choose what they want to read. 80 percent of kids said the book they liked the most was the one they picked themselves.

Most importantly, pick up a book yourself. If your kids see you read books, they are more likely to follow suit.
