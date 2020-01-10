education

How to weigh in on where FUSD dishes out their dollars

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District is setting their sights on next year's budget, but they need your input.

Building a budget is no easy task, especially one for over 74,000 students. That's why Fresno Unified School District wants to hear from you.

"Ultimately, the goal is to get together, have a conversation of how can we improve our students' outcomes?" said Santino Danisi, executive officer for Fresno Unified.

Workshops take place for the next two months as part of the district's Local Control and Accountability Plan or LCAP, allowing parents and community members to give their input.

"I think if you care about your child's education and what you're seeing in the classroom, if you're pleased with it or you feel there are something's that should be happening differently, this is an opportunity to voice it," Danisi said.

The LCAP is a three-year plan developed to show the state how certain funds are used to serve students.
Fresno Unified will hold workshops to determine what resources parents think the district should invest in to develop the plan.

"A piece of the workshop is informing them of the things the district may have already been doing and also to get their feedback," Danisi said. "Not only on that, but if there are some things they feel we aren't doing, what can we be doing differently?"

The workshops take place at various high schools across the district. They start at 5:30 p.m. and go through mid-February. Babysitting, dinner and translation services are provided. Workshops take place on the following dates:

Edison High School
January 9, 2020

Bullard High School
January 14, 2020

Hoover High School
January 22, 2020

Patiño School of Entrepreneurship

February 4, 2020

Fresno High School
February 13, 2020

Roosevelt High School
February 19, 2020

Sunnyside High School
February 20, 2020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationparentingfresno unified school district
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Clovis Unified kitchen supervisor teaches manners to her students
Fresno State students, staff work to preserve Chukchansi language
SOUL offers alternative education for at-risk students
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbor talks about Visalia couple accused of luring, beating thieves with bats
Madera man arrested in California's first highway shooting of 2020
Thieves steal 32 bee boxes worth thousands from Merced Co.
Woman punched boyfriend for leaving dog out in rain, deputies say
18-year-old man identified as Fresno's first homicide victim of the year
Visalia couple baited thieves, recorded beating them with bat, police say
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Show More
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
US firefighters applauded as they arrive at Australia airport: VIDEO
Bodycam videos show LAPD confronting machete-wielding man
Baby dies after mom's boyfriend crammed her in backpack: Police
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
More TOP STORIES News