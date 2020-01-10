How to weigh in on where FUSD dishes out their dollars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District is setting their sights on next year's budget, but they need your input.Building a budget is no easy task, especially one for over 74,000 students. That's why Fresno Unified School District wants to hear from you."Ultimately, the goal is to get together, have a conversation of how can we improve our students' outcomes?" said Santino Danisi, executive officer for Fresno Unified.Workshops take place for the next two months as part of the district's Local Control and Accountability Plan or LCAP, allowing parents and community members to give their input."I think if you care about your child's education and what you're seeing in the classroom, if you're pleased with it or you feel there are something's that should be happening differently, this is an opportunity to voice it," Danisi said.The LCAP is a three-year plan developed to show the state how certain funds are used to serve students.Fresno Unified will hold workshops to determine what resources parents think the district should invest in to develop the plan."A piece of the workshop is informing them of the things the district may have already been doing and also to get their feedback," Danisi said. "Not only on that, but if there are some things they feel we aren't doing, what can we be doing differently?"The workshops take place at various high schools across the district. They start at 5:30 p.m. and go through mid-February. Babysitting, dinner and translation services are provided. Workshops take place on the following dates:January 9, 2020January 14, 2020January 22, 2020February 4, 2020February 13, 2020February 19, 2020February 20, 2020