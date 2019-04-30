High school students plan walkout after blackface photo and video

FLOSSMOOR, Illinois -- Some students have planned a walkout after a social media post showing students in blackface has sparked outrage.Four Homewood-Flossmoor High School students posted photos of themselves in blackface. A video was also circulated of the teenagers going through a fast food drive-thru while making disparaging remarks about African American girls.When parents and students got wind of the posts, they responded with outrage."I know these kids, I know these parents," said parent Nicole Brookens. "These are my daughter's classmates. This is going to cause more tension to the already tension-riddled community."School administrators met with the students involved and their parents and released a statement saying, "The school did not say how or if the students were punished. They did say they were addressing the issue, but many parents believe that is not enough.In a joint statement, Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld and Flossmoor Mayor Paul Braun said: