EDUCATION

Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund for KIPP Charter Schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia native Kevin Hart is showing his generosity once again by launching a $600,000 scholarship fund that will benefit students seeking their college degree.

The Help from the Hart Charity program, in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, will support 18 students of "KIPP" charter schools from 8 different cities.

They're all going on to attend historically black colleges and universities.

The 39-year-old comedian says he just wanted to do his part in providing opportunities and quote "this is just the beginning."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsscholarshipcharter schoolkevin hart
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News