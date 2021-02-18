Kings Canyon Unified bringing back high school students for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings Canyon Unified School District says high school students will soon be able to return to campus, if they chose to do in-person learning.Beginning the first week of March, high school students at Kings Canyon High School, Orange Cove High School and Reedley High School will return to campuses under a hybrid model.District officials said this was made possible when the Fresno County Department of Public Health changed their guidelines for secondary students to return to in-person learning.Depending on their schedule, the students will return on either Tuesday, March 2, or Wednesday, March 3.District officials added that they have successfully brought back 6,000 students to in-person learning.