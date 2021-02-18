Education

Kings Canyon Unified bringing back high school students for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings Canyon Unified School District says high school students will soon be able to return to campus, if they chose to do in-person learning.

Beginning the first week of March, high school students at Kings Canyon High School, Orange Cove High School and Reedley High School will return to campuses under a hybrid model.

District officials said this was made possible when the Fresno County Department of Public Health changed their guidelines for secondary students to return to in-person learning.

Depending on their schedule, the students will return on either Tuesday, March 2, or Wednesday, March 3.

District officials added that they have successfully brought back 6,000 students to in-person learning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolonline learning
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, department says
Brutal winter storm strands Clovis soccer team in Texas
CA lawmakers reach deal on new COVID-19 relief spending
Woman hospitalized after being shot in the head in central Fresno
Mayor Jerry Dyer pleads for federal help as Fresno faces $31 million budget shortfall
No cross on foreheads at local churches this Ash Wednesday
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Show More
Reedley College COVID vaccine site to start giving shots Friday
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
Family says living in Fresno Co. foothills prepared them for Texas storm
Oceano Dunes reopening for more vehicles, campsites on Friday
More TOP STORIES News