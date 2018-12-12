EDUCATION

Kristi Yamaguchi hosts special skating lesson in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of first graders from Bachrodt Charter Academy took a field trip downtown Wednesday afternoon where they learned how to skate from Olympic Champion Kristi Yamaguchi. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A group of first graders from Bachrodt Charter Academy took a field trip downtown Wednesday afternoon where they learned how to skate from Olympic Champion Kristi Yamaguchi.

"Some of the shy ones that you normally see that are kind of like, you know, huddled and quiet in the corner, they are just amazing on the ice," says teacher Jessica Isla-Rutherford.

The academy is one of nearly two-dozen schools supported by Yamaguchi's Always Dream Foundation.



"To be able to step out of the arena where you competed and go out into the community-- it's been incredible," said Yamaguchi.

Off the ice, the Fremont native and best-selling children's author is now focused on the development of early childhood literacy skills by working to integrate e-reader tablets and digital books in local classrooms. Wednesday's field trip was to reward the students, many of whom come from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, for their work at school.

Yamaguchi added, "Maybe we'll have a future skater on our hands, if they really decide they love it, and they had a lot of fun, and they ask their parents to bring them back again."

Polina Edmunds, two-time national silver medalist, was also there with some of her Sharkes Ice rink mates to perform for the kids.

"To see them be so excited and to have their eyes light up because we're skating under the palm trees outside next to Christmas in the Park," said Edmunds. "It's so meaningful."

Students tell ABC7 News they learned a valuable lesson from the pros.

"Even if you get hurt or anything like that-- if you fall, you just get right back up," said first-grader Kalea Yacap. "It's really scary, but no matter what, you always keep trying."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfigure skatingicesanta clara county
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
SPONSORED: Children First: Healthy Choices
'Central Valley Promise' aims to provide free community college
30 students sign up to be teachers with the Fresno Unified School District
CCAT launches educational mobile unit to serve children in rural communities
More Education
Top Stories
Two teens shot outside home in Selma
Arambula explains what led to child abuse charge
Tulare DA to begin releasing reports to defense attorneys in case of accused Visalia officers
Investigation underway to determine if two arsons, drive-by shooting are connected
California wants to tax your text messages
Violent crime in Fresno trends downward over the last month
Fresno Unified students get a special visit from Santa
Fresno music teacher donates clothes to students in need
Show More
Missed DNA in 2016 rape case likely cost Hania her life, DA says
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Fresno Police need help finding missing 16-year old boy
Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess
Business is growing, but low vacancy rates remain an issue in Madera County
More News