latino life

Latino Life: Fowler High graduate named Fresno State Provost

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fowler High School graduate will soon serve as Fresno State's chief academic officer.

Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval was named Fresno State's new provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

The provost is the University's chief academic officer and serves as its leader when the president is away from campus.

Jiménez-Sandoval has served Fresno State for 19 years, teaching several courses including Spanish and Portuguese. He is currently the dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.

He moved to the Fresno area as a child and was an honors student at Fowler High School.

He went on to earn several degrees at UC Irvine and other educational institutions. Jiménez-Sandoval will take over as provost in July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationlatino lifecommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: Valley Organizations Receiving Investment
Latino Life: Talking About Pelvic Health
Latino Life: Exploring Energy Supplier Choices
Latino Life: Local Artist Becomes Living Organ Donor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News