Latino Life: Fowler High graduate named Fresno State Provost

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fowler High School graduate will soon serve as Fresno State's chief academic officer.Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval was named Fresno State's new provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.The provost is the University's chief academic officer and serves as its leader when the president is away from campus.Jiménez-Sandoval has served Fresno State for 19 years, teaching several courses including Spanish and Portuguese. He is currently the dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.He moved to the Fresno area as a child and was an honors student at Fowler High School.He went on to earn several degrees at UC Irvine and other educational institutions. Jiménez-Sandoval will take over as provost in July.