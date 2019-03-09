latino life

Latino Life: Fresno City College Expanding Course Options

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno City College is expanding opportunities for you to take a course in the community.

By Aurora Diaz
Fresno City College is expanding opportunities for you to take a course in the community.

Fresno City College President Dr. Carole Goldsmith sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on Thursday, March 7, 2019, to discuss

new opportunities. She says spring short-term classes are available beginning March 19 and the last nine weeks. Some of the courses include

business, computer technology, manufacturing, math plus much more. They are offered on FCC Everywhere sites at Edison High, Sunnyside High,

Duncan High, Kerman and Fresno Pacific University North. Dr. Goldsmith also says plans for the West Fresno Center are progressing. FCC is

also expanding its Career and Technology Center and First Responders Center plans. FCC is hosting a Community Conversation

Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Old Administration Building 251. Part of the discussion includes eliminating the achievement gap

and preparing students to meet future workforce demands. Learn more about Fresno City College at https://www.fresnocitycollege.edu/
Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationlatino lifefresno city college
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LATINO LIFE
Latino Life: March is National Nutrition Month
Latino Life: AB3 Foundation Raising Scholarship Money With Baile (Dance)
Latino Life: Valley Residents Rally For Better Treatment
Lotería game recreated for a new generation
TOP STORIES
Alleged beer thieves crash car into Parlier home
Flooding in Strathmore caused by leak, deputies says
Woman rescued after falling down 125 feet culvert pipe
Fresno police search for missing nine-year-old boy
Kingsburg family heartbroken after having 11 goats stolen
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Fresno County deputies join list of agencies in search of missing marine
Show More
CA man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video at Kaiser
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Selena mural erased hours after it was completed
Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
Despite poverty, Mendota schoolkids raise $25,000 for cancer patients
More TOP STORIES News