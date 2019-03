Latino Life: Fresno City College Expanding Course Options

Fresno City College is expanding opportunities for you to take a course in the community.Fresno City College President Dr. Carole Goldsmith sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno on Thursday, March 7, 2019, to discussnew opportunities. She says spring short-term classes are available beginning March 19 and the last nine weeks. Some of the courses includebusiness, computer technology, manufacturing, math plus much more. They are offered on FCC Everywhere sites at Edison High, Sunnyside High,Duncan High, Kerman and Fresno Pacific University North. Dr. Goldsmith also says plans for the West Fresno Center are progressing. FCC isalso expanding its Career and Technology Center and First Responders Center plans. FCC is hosting a Community ConversationThursday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Old Administration Building 251. Part of the discussion includes eliminating the achievement gapand preparing students to meet future workforce demands. Learn more about Fresno City College at https://www.fresnocitycollege.edu/