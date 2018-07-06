FRESNO

Learn STEAM helps minority students learn technology and more

The music is flowing down in the Geekwise Academy at Bitwise, as students learn robotics, engineering, and more. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The music is flowing down in the Geekwise Academy at Bitwise, as students learn robotics, engineering, and more.

"It's an amazing environment. Kids, everybody is smiling, and everybody's having a good time," said Kyreese Bailey, a Learn STEAM mentor.

Kyreese and his brother Tyreese are two of the handful of mentors at Learn STEAM, a program for minority youth to learn science, technology, engineering, art, and math in one place for free.



Kyreese took a class years ago at Geekwise Academy and was hooked, but realized he didn't have the funds to pursue more classes. So he got creative.

"We loved it so much, but like I said it cost a lot. So we came to Damon on one on one time and asked if there was anything we could get free and he said yes," Bailey said.

Co-Founder Damon Thomas said due to donations from Schneider and Quiq Labs; he was able to hold classes and buy equipment like laptops to help the kids learn.

"The percentage of people who are in technology who are minorities and girls is around one percent, and we want to do our part to try to close that gap and make learning fun."

Fun it is-- we got to fly a drone and learn about the technology and code they're using.

"I love music. I play instruments. I like mixing music, making music," said Tahina Rabetsimba, Learn STEAM participant.

The kids are teaching one another these skills. The program is free for kids in middle school and high school, but donations are always needed to reach kids and keep up with technology.

"The impact is huge. We're seeing that they are hungry for it and wanting to do more," Thomas said.

Learn STEAM meets every second and fourth Friday of the month. They'll meet next on July 13. They hope to reach more people at the Geekwise Academy at Bitwise in the future.
