EDUCATION

Living wax museum brings history to life at Dixieland Elementary School in Madera

EMBED </>More Videos

With the push of a button, they came to life. Historical figures, icons and athletes all under one roof at Dixieland Elementary for the living wax museum. (KFSN)

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
With the push of a button, they came to life. Historical figures, icons, and athletes all under one roof at the Dixieland Elementary School for the living wax museum.

"They research, they do a report, they find out everything about their person, they get a costume, and they come up with a speech," said 4th-grade teacher Melissa Flores.

For the last two months, fourth-grade students have been hard at work putting all together. Flores curated the annual wax museum, four years ago. She says at first kids are little nervous, but once they put on their costumes, they transform.

"They start getting really excited, and about two weeks ago some of the ones that were still scared said,"I am so excited about doing this, this is the best thing ever," said Flores.

Jose Mendez chose to become president John F. Kennedy, "To me, he seems like a good person to be president because he worked with the civil rights leaders."

Others like Jackelyn Gutierrez chose someone they look up to. Today she's Amelia Earhart, "When I was a little girl I always dreamed of flying an airplane."

She has not ridden on a plane quite yet, but for this role, no flying experience is required.

"You can be like the person, give a speech and can teach other kids about a person they don't know about," said Gutierrez.

.It also gave students a creative outlet. Leah Macias dressed as Sacajawea, the Native American woman who helped the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Her outfit comes complete with accessories and even a baby.

"I like the jewelry," she said.

Students were able to come through and learn about 25 different figures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationhistorymaderaMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
More education
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News