Local school district's test scores exceed state average for first time

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local school district's test scores are exceeding the state average for the very first time.
Test scores at Kings Canyon Unified School District (KCUSD) have been rising steadily over the years, but this is the first time they've surpassed the state average.
"We've had the same curriculum over the last several years, but I think what's more important is we really have a positive climate and culture," said KCUSD Curriculum Coordinator Eddie Nolen.
Test scores show over 52% of KCUSD students met or exceeded standards in English (ELA), while the state average is around 51%.
In math, over 40% of KCUSD students met or exceeded standards while the state average is just below 40%.
The team credits the steady rise to a consistent curriculum, individual action plans for each school site and a positive environment.
They say the biggest contribution has been the hard work of the district's teachers.
"There is no magic bullet in education," said Nolen. "It comes down to a lot of hard work and communication between our teachers."
Clovis Unified School District also surpassed state test standards, with over 72% at or above state ELA standards and nearly 59% of students performing at or above state math standards.
To see how your student's district scored and to look at scores over the years, click here. Simply type the name of the district of choice into the search bar at the top of the page.
