education

Local school district's test scores exceed state average for first time

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local school district's test scores are exceeding the state average for the very first time.

Test scores at Kings Canyon Unified School District (KCUSD) have been rising steadily over the years, but this is the first time they've surpassed the state average.

"We've had the same curriculum over the last several years, but I think what's more important is we really have a positive climate and culture," said KCUSD Curriculum Coordinator Eddie Nolen.

Test scores show over 52% of KCUSD students met or exceeded standards in English (ELA), while the state average is around 51%.

In math, over 40% of KCUSD students met or exceeded standards while the state average is just below 40%.

The team credits the steady rise to a consistent curriculum, individual action plans for each school site and a positive environment.

They say the biggest contribution has been the hard work of the district's teachers.

"There is no magic bullet in education," said Nolen. "It comes down to a lot of hard work and communication between our teachers."

Clovis Unified School District also surpassed state test standards, with over 72% at or above state ELA standards and nearly 59% of students performing at or above state math standards.

To see how your student's district scored and to look at scores over the years, click here. Simply type the name of the district of choice into the search bar at the top of the page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationschoolmathtests
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Young northwest Fresno students learning to tend chickens
Free heart screening saved Hilmar student athlete's life
Teacher allegedly segregated students based on belief in God
Clovis North students create 3D printed device to help fifth-grade musician
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Tulare woman who had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends sentenced to 4 years in prison
Large metal bar crashes through car on Hwy 99, impales passenger's leg
Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system
Family of 48-year-old man found dead in Fresno canal sought
Young northwest Fresno students learning to tend chickens
1 dead, 8 hospitalized over possible salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef: CDC
Show More
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
Deputies bring new puppy to Tulare Co. family who lost theirs in dog attack
6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Chile's capital, causes buildings to sway
Photos detail inmates' escape from Monterey County Jail
Mother dies after crash that killed son, husband; DUI suspect out on bail
More TOP STORIES News