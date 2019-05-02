Education

McLane High School stadium to get $2.7 million in upgrades

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The football stadium at McLane High School is in for a makeover.

Fresno Unified has approved a proposal to replace the natural grass field with synthetic turf.

It will be the first stadium in the district to install the turf used by many fields across the country, including Bulldog Stadium.

The project will also include infrastructure and utility updates to portable restrooms and improved accessibility.

The total cost of the stadium improvements is more than $2.7 million.

McLane Stadium was selected to pilot synthetic turf due to the school's inability to accommodate all activities on the field.
