Merced College offers fast track certificate for careers in nutrition

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local valley school is offering students a fast track to start their careers in nutrition.

Digging into a career in nutrition isn't always easy, but Merced College is serving up a solution for its students. In Fall 2020, the foods and nutrition program will offer several certificates as a fast track option.

"It allows students to have the time to get right through it and working and going," said former student Evan Fimbrez.

In just two semesters, students can earn a ServSafe Manager Certificate - the first step to a wide variety of jobs in the nutrition field.

"They can be dietary managers in long term care, in skilled nursing, hospitals, school foodservice, prisons, lots of job opportunities," said Food and Nutrition professor Michelle Pecchenino.

Evan Fimbrez took advantage of the courses during his time at Merced College and is now a director of food and nutrition services at a local nursing and rehab facility.

"I was already interested in the field, and it was a great jump start, foot in the door to getting those field experiences, getting those contacts, and working out my career," Fimbrez said.

He says one of the best experiences as a student was the 150 hours he spent working in the field.

"I was going out into the community, and being able to work in actual kitchens and get hands on experience was awesome," he said.

The curriculum will offer courses in food safety, food service management, basic cooking, and foodservice production. If you're interested in learning more about the program visit their website.
