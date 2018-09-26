Merced County school will soon have new building, pre-school complex

Weaver Middle School will soon have a new building and pre-school complex.The new building wing will be the main entrance on campus.Officials say the district office will relocate, and the new building will house 12 classrooms.Several existing classrooms will even be modernized.The project is expected to cost around $14 million and will be funded with the help of a Measure G bond.Construction is set to start next March.A new pre-school facility has been built near Pioneer Elementary."It's a really old campus. It's been ready for an update for years, we have done modernization along the way. It really needs a facelift," Mike Weber, Weaver Union School District's Assistant Superintendent said.School officials say the pre-school will move into the new facility after their break in October.