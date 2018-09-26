MERCED

Merced County school will soon have new building, pre-school complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Weaver Middle School's new building wing will be the main entrance on campus.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Weaver Middle School will soon have a new building and pre-school complex.

The new building wing will be the main entrance on campus.

Officials say the district office will relocate, and the new building will house 12 classrooms.

Several existing classrooms will even be modernized.

The project is expected to cost around $14 million and will be funded with the help of a Measure G bond.

Construction is set to start next March.

A new pre-school facility has been built near Pioneer Elementary.
"It's a really old campus. It's been ready for an update for years, we have done modernization along the way. It really needs a facelift," Mike Weber, Weaver Union School District's Assistant Superintendent said.

School officials say the pre-school will move into the new facility after their break in October.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschooleducationmercedMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED
Two arrested for Merced drug and gun bust
19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
Merced student killed in crash on HWY 99 in Sacramento
More merced
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News