EDUCATION

Mexican consulate helping Fresno students

Mexican consulate provided over $19,000 to Fresno Pacific University to provide housing. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A partnership between the consulate of Mexico and Fresno Pacific is helping lessen the financial burden for some deserving sunbirds.

The consulate provided more than $19,000 to the school to help provide housing for 17 students.

They're part of the school's "Samaritan Program" which has provided free tuition to all native-born Mexican students for the past 20 years.

"For me, its meant the opportunity to live on campus, to be connected, not to worry about working as many hours as possible, and being able to focus on studies," says FPU junior Juana Moreno.

The partnership between FPU and the Mexican consulate is now in its second year.

The school is now in the process of applying for next year's grant.
