michelle obama

Michelle Obama Elementary to be new name of school in California

RICHMOND, Calif. -- A school in California's Bay Area will now be called Michelle Obama Elementary.

The school board unanimously approved the change last night to rename Wilson Elementary School in Richmond, California, after the former first lady.

The school is under construction. The West Contra Costa County School District told our sister station KGO-TV this new school will not be traditional. There will be no hallways, classrooms will have large windows, and doors will connect rooms together.

With this new design, parents and staff thought now would be the time to change the name.

"The school is going through a transformation, and the members of the community have asked that we consider a name change to the school to signify a rebirth," said Marcus Walton, communications director of the West Contra Costa Unified School District.

The PTA started advocating to name it after the first lady, calling her a role model for children.

"She advocates for education she advocates for poverty, for nutrition and healthy living," said PTA President Maisha Cole.

The school had previously been named after the country's 28th president Woodrow Wilson.

They believe it is the first school in Northern California named after Michelle Obama and the second in the state.

The new school is set to open in August 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaschoolmichelle obamapoliticsu.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MICHELLE OBAMA
Obama-produced documentary wins Oscar
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
New US school lunch proposal could mean more pizza, less fruit
Barack Obama's birthday message to Michelle: 'You are my star'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
Driver with teen passenger leads officers on chase through Fresno
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Show More
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Dramatic finish clinches share of Mountain West title for Fresno State women's hoops
Jeweler helps 89-year-old veteran recreate lost wedding ring
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
Tractor and truck drivers showcase skills at Tulare Fairgrounds
More TOP STORIES News