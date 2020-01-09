Education

Mom and daughter move to California, go from homelessness to receiving higher educations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mother and daughter in Northern California have had to take a long road to a better life.

They went from being homeless to receiving a higher education.

Wendy Lindberg moved with her daughter, Miranna, from Minnesota to California when Miranna was just 10 years old.

She says the move was needed to improve her health, but it was one that made finding permanent housing very difficult.

The mother and daughter spent four years without a home and moving from shelter to shelter, but they refused to give up on their future.

"I guess the way that I coped with it, I threw myself into school," Miranna said. "That is how school became a big part of my life."

"I decided that once we got here that I needed to have an education, so I started at the junior college while we were still homeless," Wendy said.

After four years, the Lindbergs finally were able to find permanent housing. Miranna has graduated from high school and is now heading to UC Davis.

She plans on becoming an obstetrician.

Wendy has now completed her degree at Sonoma State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhigh schoolhomelesscollege
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia couple accused of baiting thieves to their home to assault them with a bat and recording it
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
Local business owners, city leaders shocked by CA Food Expo dissolve
Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon speaks out
Woman arrested for assaulting Fresno officer has past run-in with authorities
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
Show More
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Popular Merced hotel receiving big makeover as part of downtown renovation efforts
Fresno State lacrosse coach Jessica Giglio steps down after 8 seasons
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Clovis native's photography featured in National Geographic
More TOP STORIES News