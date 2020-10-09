More Merced County schools get approval to open for elementary students

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- More school districts in Merced County have been received approval by the state to resume in-person classes for grades TK through 6th.Click here for a list of pending and approved reopening dates for Merced school districts.This week, the county moved off the most restrictive tier of the state's COVID-19 watch list, which means schools can soon have the option of reopening for in-person instruction at all grade levels.If the county maintains its status for two additional weeks, schools may choose to reopen as early as October 19th.However, it will be up to each individual school district to determine exactly when they can safely begin welcoming students back to class.And some schools may choose to reopen their campuses later than October 19th.