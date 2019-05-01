Education

More parents plead guilty in college entrance cheating scandal

BOSTON, MA -- Two parents charged in the college admissions case pleaded guilty in Federal court in Boston in connection with paying a total of $600,000 to facilitate their children's admission to college, the U.S. Attorney said.

Bruce and Davina Isackson left court without saying a word, heading back to California after pleading guilty to fraud charges.

The couple is accused of paying a total of $600,000 in shares of stock to get their two daughters into schools, reported WCVB.

RELATED: College admissions scandal: Woman landed spot on UCLA soccer team with no experience, prosecutors say

They are detailed in the affidavit working with mastermind Rick Singer to get one daughter into UCLA as a soccer recruit.

They had their other daughters test scores falsified to secure her admission into USC.

RELATED: College admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer graduated from Niles West

Both Isackson's have apologized publicly, saying they take full responsibility for their actions, calling it "bad judgement."

A dozen additional parents have signed plea deals but await court dates later this month.

RELATED: Students file class-action lawsuit in alleged college admissions cheating scam involving Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman

Legal experts said their cooperation could make it more difficult for parents who are fighting the charges, including actress Lori Loughlin. And depending on what information is learned, could even lead to more indictments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmassachusettscheatingscandalcollege
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News