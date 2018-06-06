More than $100,000 in YMCA summer camp scholarships up for grabs

The Golden State YMCA is looking for families who might need some extra help sending their kids to summer camp this year. Through donations from the public, companies, and grants, the organization was able to raise more than $100,000 in scholarships that are currently available for kids between the ages of eight and 17."There should be no barrier in giving this experience to your kids," said Simon Helyer, Executive Director of Golden State YMCA, which operates the YMCA Camp Sequoia Lake for youth, teens and families in Tulare, Kings, Fresno, and Kern counties. "We do have our sliding scale to give out scholarships, but we also take into account people's situations. There was a family that contacted us that lost everything through fires but didn't really qualify on the slide scale. Obviously, we took the events into consideration and we got the kid to camp."YMCA camping has happened at Sequoia Lake for more than 100 years. It's based off Highway 180 before Kings Canyon National Park. The one-week sleep-away camp offers swimming, canoeing, fishing, a zip line, a high adventure playground, and plenty more."There's no electricity so we're unplugged up there. One of the slogans I've used this year is "Camp: where face time happens face to face, not over a phone," said Helyer.Camp costs a total of $635 and includes all food and activities. About 65% of kids that go receive some type of scholarship. The first session opens Sunday, June 17th. The last session ends July 27th.To apply for a scholarship and register, call the office at (559) 624-1110 or email campoffice@campsequoialake.org.