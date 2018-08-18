EDUCATION

Move-in day at UC Merced, hundreds unpack their bags and say goodbye to their parents

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of UC Merced Freshmen started to roll in on Saturday morning.

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
Hundreds of UC Merced Freshmen started to roll in on Saturday morning.

"In the parking lot, it was hectic. Even though we got here early at 8:30 a.m. and our move in time was at 9 a.m. It was like a lot of people all at once rushing," said Freshman Zachary Mauri.

Rushing to unpack, get settled in and ready for the start of their first semester in college.

Mauri's dorm is in one of the new buildings--Glacier Point. It offers several study rooms and lounges on the first floor 10 classrooms.

"Cause I know even though would like my dorm to be a quiet space where I can do homework, it's nice to have the option to go do something in a room where I know there's not going to be a disturbance," said Mauri.

Glacier Point is not the only new building. There is one more dorm building as well as a new dining area allowing them to serve 5,000 meals a day.

"It's super exciting for me as the University of California Merced keeps growing in interest and popularity the opportunity for us to expand access to University of California education is part of our mission. We are super excited that we are able to do that and have these brand new spaces that really support student success," said Vice Chancellor Student Affairs.

Classes at UC Merced start on August 22--while some are nervous and anxious to start Zachary is ready for his new journey.

"I'm super excited to take classes that just focus. I'm going to be doing physics. I really love science and math," said Mauri.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducation
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
Rapid growth is pushing Clovis Unified to build another school
More education
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News