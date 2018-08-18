Move-in day at UC Merced, hundreds unpack their bags and say goodbye to their parents

Hundreds of UC Merced Freshmen started to roll in on Saturday morning."In the parking lot, it was hectic. Even though we got here early at 8:30 a.m. and our move in time was at 9 a.m. It was like a lot of people all at once rushing," said Freshman Zachary Mauri.Rushing to unpack, get settled in and ready for the start of their first semester in college.Mauri's dorm is in one of the new buildings--Glacier Point. It offers several study rooms and lounges on the first floor 10 classrooms."Cause I know even though would like my dorm to be a quiet space where I can do homework, it's nice to have the option to go do something in a room where I know there's not going to be a disturbance," said Mauri.Glacier Point is not the only new building. There is one more dorm building as well as a new dining area allowing them to serve 5,000 meals a day."It's super exciting for me as the University of California Merced keeps growing in interest and popularity the opportunity for us to expand access to University of California education is part of our mission. We are super excited that we are able to do that and have these brand new spaces that really support student success," said Vice Chancellor Student Affairs.Classes at UC Merced start on August 22--while some are nervous and anxious to start Zachary is ready for his new journey."I'm super excited to take classes that just focus. I'm going to be doing physics. I really love science and math," said Mauri.