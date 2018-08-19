Move in day for newest bulldog residents at Fresno State

Allyson Joy Ruiz packed her bags full of her clothes and school supplies and left home in Delano for her freshman year at Fresno State."Like, I've never been alone before, so it's like a huge leap," said Ruiz.They say first impressions are the most important and stepping on campus for the first time as a student, Ruiz said it felt big, spacious, a place where she can spread her wings.Even cramming those clothes and school supplies into her half of the room in Sycamore Hall didn't change her mind.And she was excited to get to know a roommate she'd never met in person."We actually snapchatted each other. She first texted me and I was actually really happy because I'm really shy myself and doing the first move is really intimidating," said Ruiz.About 1,000 students moved into the dorms on Sunday, and even school president Dr. Joseph Castro hung out to greet them.It seemed like they all lined up at once, past the popcorn and long enough that it took more than 90 seconds to get from the end of the line to the front, where residential assistants checked them in and gave them their keys.From there, it was time to unload, but it didn't always go perfectly.But they will have plenty of time to work out the kinks before classes start for 25,200 students -- a record number of Bulldogs on Thursday.