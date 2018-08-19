FRESNO STATE

Move in day for newest bulldog residents at Fresno State

EMBED </>More Videos

Allyson Joy Ruiz packed her bags full of her clothes and school supplies.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Allyson Joy Ruiz packed her bags full of her clothes and school supplies and left home in Delano for her freshman year at Fresno State.

"Like, I've never been alone before, so it's like a huge leap," said Ruiz.

They say first impressions are the most important and stepping on campus for the first time as a student, Ruiz said it felt big, spacious, a place where she can spread her wings.

Even cramming those clothes and school supplies into her half of the room in Sycamore Hall didn't change her mind.

And she was excited to get to know a roommate she'd never met in person.

"We actually snapchatted each other. She first texted me and I was actually really happy because I'm really shy myself and doing the first move is really intimidating," said Ruiz.

About 1,000 students moved into the dorms on Sunday, and even school president Dr. Joseph Castro hung out to greet them.

It seemed like they all lined up at once, past the popcorn and long enough that it took more than 90 seconds to get from the end of the line to the front, where residential assistants checked them in and gave them their keys.

From there, it was time to unload, but it didn't always go perfectly.

But they will have plenty of time to work out the kinks before classes start for 25,200 students -- a record number of Bulldogs on Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno state
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News