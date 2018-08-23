CALIFORNIA

New state senate bill would require K-12 to study Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Hmong experiences

In this Nov. 22, 1978, file photo, Vietnamese refugees crowd deck of freighter Hai Hong, as the vessel rides at anchor off Port Klang, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins, File)

Leonard Torres
A state Senate bill is aiming to teach school children about the Vietnamese refugee experience, the Cambodian genocide, and Hmong cultural studies.

Republican Senator Janet Nguyen and Democratic Senator Ricardo Lara authored Senate Bill 895. The bill would require social studies lessons about Vietnamese refugees and their experiences after the fall of Saigon. It would also cover the Cambodian genocide and curriculum on Hmong history and cultural studies.

If the bill passes California would need to adopt the K-12 curriculum by 2023. So far the bill has passed the state Senate and was approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

Read the full bill here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpoliticsculturecalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News