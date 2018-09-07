EDUCATION

New Jersey university indefinitely suspends all fraternities, sororities

A New Jersey university has indefinitely suspended all of it fraternities and sororities for what school officials say was an inadequate response to some "serious conduct violation (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey --
A New Jersey university has indefinitely suspended all of it fraternities and sororities for what school officials say was an inadequate response to some "serious conduct violations."

All non-educational activities sponsored by Monmouth University's seven fraternities and nine sororities have been canceled, including parties, recruitment efforts and community service events.

University President Grey Dimenna says the suspensions were a "proactive" move.

Dimenna said he and college Vice President Mary Anne Nagy met with leaders of the school's Greek Senate earlier this summer to discuss conduct violations like hazing and drug abuse. Dimenna said he told them to submit a preliminary plan to change the current culture of
fraternities and sororities.

Ultimately, Dimenna says the submitted draft plan fell short of expectations, prompting the suspension.

Nagy issued the following statement:

"Although we did not come to this decision lightly, we feel strongly that it is necessary in order to preserve a productive and healthy learning environment for students involved in Greek life. Until we are presented a concrete plan that sets forth policies and practices that change the current culture, this suspension will remain in effect. For true change to take place, the solutions must come with community buy-in from within the organizations -- not as top-down mandates. We remain committed to working with leadership in all of our fraternities and sororities, as Greek life is an essential piece of our campus community. However, taking part in student groups or associations comes with an inherent personal and social responsibility for the collective whole. As we have shared previously with the leadership of all fraternities and sororities on campus, we feel that a comprehensive plan generated by the Greek life community is the best path forward."
