EDUCATION

North Texas teachers receive free pistol training

EMBED </>More Videos

Some North Texas teachers take a free pistol training course. (KTVT)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
ENNIS, Texas --
As the White House expresses its support in arming some teachers in hopes of preventing mass shootings, one weapons training academy is offering educators free pistol training courses.

The Strategic Weapons Academy of Texas, owned by former police officer Tim Bulot, offered 16 teachers and staff members a day of training on how to handle a weapon and gunshot trauma in the event of an active shooter.

"It's scary sometimes; we do our best to... have security at our schools, but you never know what's going to happen," teacher Kim Raney told KTVT.

The class called Defensive Pistol Training, for teachers, was announced on social media.

"This is the first time that I've done anything like this," said Bulot. "Normally it's police officers, SWAT teams and then overseas contractors is what we train here."

According to Bulot, he and his wife were inspired by the conversation surrounding arming teachers after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. He hopes to add an intermediate session for the teachers that attended the first class, and another introductory class for new teachers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersweaponstexasschool shootingbuzzworthy
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News