EDUCATION

Oakland teachers announce strike date

EMBED </>More Videos

Teachers in Oakland announced that they will go on strike next week.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Teachers in Oakland announced that they will go on strike next week.
They had been waiting for a key report from the state that came out Friday. The state's full report can be seen here.

At a meeting at the Oakland Education Association office in Oakland, teachers announced they will strike on Thursday, February 21.

"Bargaining with the district has not -- in two years -- produced an agreement that will pay teachers enough to allow them to stay in Oakland, or make class sizes more conducive to teaching and learning, or provide our students with the supports they need to thrive," Oakland Education Association President Keith Brown said.

Teachers have been threatening to strike for months saying goes to years of neglect and overspending by the district.

RELATED: Sickout day called by Oakland students to show support for teachers

The three main points the Oakland Education Association is fighting for are smaller class size, more counselors and nurses for students, and a 12-percent raise over the next three years.

The Oakland Unified School District said in a statement they were hopeful the teachers would continue negotiations.

The City of Oakland has said it will provide safe spaces at 15 recreation centers and all public libraries to support Oakland families affected by the strike.

The Oakland Parks, Recreation and Youth Development Department will open the Allendale, Arroyo Viejo, Brookdale, Bushrod, Carmen Flores, DeFremery, Dimond, Ira Jenkins, FM Smith, Franklin, Golden Gate, Manzanita, Montclair, San Antonio, Redwood Heights, and Mosswood facilities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will help facilitate the days for students and provide food.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherteachersstrikeunionsschool boardschool fundingschool budgetschool
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oakland teachers plan big announcement about possible strike
EDUCATION
Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year
PUSD brings flight simulators to military academy
Program uses virtual reality to show drivers dangers of impaired driving
Big Picture High School students getting a jump start in the career field
More Education
Top Stories
Five killed in Highway 99 crash in Delano
Man shot in drive-by shooting; police search for suspect
Fresno kids, mentors to attend conference with former President Obama
Police: New evidence "shifted the trajectory" of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Central Fresno car thief running chop shop arrested
Missing mother voluntarily left 4-month-old child, deputies say
Man stabs brother with kitchen knife when argument turns heated
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
Show More
Use your Amazon Prime account for discounts at Whole Foods
Visalia woman smuggles drugs to inmate, gets arrested
Flooding closes major Merced County highway once again
Mountain lion that survived Woolsey Fire appears healthy, biologists say
Drunk driver flips pickup truck on Highway 180
More News