SCHOOLS

Only Armenian School in the Central Valley is expanding

EMBED </>More Videos

Only Armenia School in the Central Valley is expanding

By
A small school in Clovis is making big plans for the future.

Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School was just approved to increase enrollment to 220 students.

"Our enrollment cap from the city of Clovis was at 120. So we couldn't go over 120. So we've grown to that cap and we needed to grow past that cap," said Principal Curtis Shamlin.

He added that he is getting request on a daily basis for new student enrollment, so much a waiting list is starting to grow for the next school year.

The increased enrollment allows Keyan School to expand its Pre-K Classes to 60 students.

In December a new Pre-K Potty Training Class opened to 11 students.

Children as young as two years old learn to read, write and sing.

"It is very fun to work with younger kids. Because every day they can do something new and you can learn from them about a lot of things," said Teacher Haykuhi Hakobyan.

Construction on a new library and tech center is expected to be complete next month.

A new basketball court, courtyard, outdoor stage, and drop-off zone were also added this school year.

But Shamlin is most proud of the new Armenian Language Wing.

Two classrooms students focus on Western Armenian and Eastern Armenian dialects.

"We have non-Armenian students too. You are going to be able to read, write and speak Armenian when you leave. You will be biliterate and bilingual by the time you leave here," said Shamlin.

The new additions on campus were made possible through a three hundred thousand dollar donation from the Grace Kazarian Family Foundation.

Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School is the only Armenian school between the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

"This school is a diamond that people don't really know about but they are starting to get to know more about this school," said Shamlin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolsconstructioneducationClovis
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOLS
Pa. lawmaker: Tax video games to pay for school security
Boy and accused bully now friends after dad steps in to help
How to prepare your kids to head back to school
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
More schools
EDUCATION
High school students, teacher nominated for Oscar
Oakland teachers announce strike date
Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year
PUSD brings flight simulators to military academy
More Education
Top Stories
3-year-old in critical condition after falling into pool
Deadly hit-and-run crash in Northeast Fresno
Several services to be held to honor Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang
Crews working to fix water main break in Clovis
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
Virgin Mary appears on Texas family's home
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
Show More
NASA: Glacier double the size of NYC about to collapse
New hope for depression: FDA to soon approve ketamine nasal spray
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
BAD NEWS: Your tax refund is probably going to get smaller
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
More News