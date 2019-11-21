Education

Fresno panel discusses opening doors for students from low-income families

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Irma Reyes has a hard time communicating with her son's school but when it comes to his future, she's crystal clear about where he's headed.

"I told him you're going to a university," she says.

Reyes was among dozens of parents at a community meeting Wednesday held by the nonprofit group GO Public Schools Fresno pushing for more options when it comes to low-income families giving their kids a head start in college.

Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson was a part of a panel leading Wednesday's discussion.

He said he understands more needs to be done in getting students to college.

"We want our kids to have the hard and soft skills to make Fresno great. It doesn't help to bring economic prosperity to our region if we don't have a community of kids who can step in, ready to lead."

Irma Reyes voiced her frustrations during Wednesday's meeting, saying the talk is great, but it doesn't absolve schools of other issues at hand.

"The parents are not welcomed and the administration does not take their concerns into consideration. That's my major problem and worry."

Reyes says she hopes attending more meetings like this will open more doors for her, her son, and other students.
