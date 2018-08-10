Orientation helps ease Clark Intermediate students

Friday morning incoming seventh graders entered the Clark Intermediate School gym and became Chieftains. For many, it is the first time they have to navigate a bigger campus with more students.At Clark the WEB orientation helps ease those worries, it stands for, "Where Everyone Belongs" and it's helping new students feel right at home."When I first came I was actually really nervous, but then after orientation day I was actually ready for school," said WEB leader Genevieve Tamondong.Eighth graders are also giving them the warm welcome, through their roles as WEB leaders. Tamondong is one of the many who volunteered to help the hundreds of incoming students."On the first day of school, if the seventh graders who are going to be in the WEB Leaders Groups need any help, they can go to their WEB leader and ask them about it."During the orientation, students broke barriers, got to know each other and staff all while having fun. After the orientation, they broke off into groups and toured the campus. WEB leader Emma Swenson says this is one of the most valuable activities for newcomers."They can get lost or just forget where they're going and there are tons more kids, so you can get caught up in crowds."Students only got a taste of what awaits them when they start on the 20th, but what they learned will make them much more successful on day one.