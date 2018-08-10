BACK TO SCHOOL

Orientation helps ease Clark Intermediate students

EMBED </>More Videos

Friday morning incoming seventh graders entered the Clark Intermediate School gym and became Chieftains.

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Friday morning incoming seventh graders entered the Clark Intermediate School gym and became Chieftains. For many, it is the first time they have to navigate a bigger campus with more students.

At Clark the WEB orientation helps ease those worries, it stands for, "Where Everyone Belongs" and it's helping new students feel right at home.

"When I first came I was actually really nervous, but then after orientation day I was actually ready for school," said WEB leader Genevieve Tamondong.

Eighth graders are also giving them the warm welcome, through their roles as WEB leaders. Tamondong is one of the many who volunteered to help the hundreds of incoming students.

"On the first day of school, if the seventh graders who are going to be in the WEB Leaders Groups need any help, they can go to their WEB leader and ask them about it."

During the orientation, students broke barriers, got to know each other and staff all while having fun. After the orientation, they broke off into groups and toured the campus. WEB leader Emma Swenson says this is one of the most valuable activities for newcomers.

"They can get lost or just forget where they're going and there are tons more kids, so you can get caught up in crowds."

Students only got a taste of what awaits them when they start on the 20th, but what they learned will make them much more successful on day one.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolfresno countyschoolClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACK TO SCHOOL
SPONSORED: School: Then vs. Now
5 tips for stress-free school lunches
Tips for making the first day of school easier
Debunking head lice myths as your child returns back to school
Fall semester kicks off for Fresno State students
More back to school
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News