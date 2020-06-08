Education

Parlier Police Department leads parade to honor local students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier Police served as escorts for a parade around the city to honor local students this morning.

As their unusual school year comes to an end, officers wanted to do something special to recognize all their hard work.

The parade featured students who are heading into an exciting new chapter after finishing either junior high or high school.

The route went through several residential areas around Parlier, and many people wished the students well along the way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationparliereducationhigh schoolseniorsparlier police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy killed, 2 officers injured after being ambushed in Santa Cruz Co.
Central California coronavirus cases
Protests held around the South Valley amid George Floyd's death
Shaver Lake reopens to visitors with new guidelines
One person shot in Fresno County
Madera County Sheriff's Deputy fired after using racial slur on social media
PG&E sponsors new program to help customers earn money by saving energy
Show More
Hundreds gather in northeast Fresno to voice concerns about police brutality
Food at Big Fresno Fair to be featured on Cooking Channel
PG&E hoping to minimize impact of public safety power shutoffs
Fire breaks out at central Fresno apartment complex, tenant helps control flames
Kings County offering free COVID-19 testing
More TOP STORIES News