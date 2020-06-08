Parlier Police Department leads parade to honor local students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier Police served as escorts for a parade around the city to honor local students this morning.As their unusual school year comes to an end, officers wanted to do something special to recognize all their hard work.The parade featured students who are heading into an exciting new chapter after finishing either junior high or high school.The route went through several residential areas around Parlier, and many people wished the students well along the way.