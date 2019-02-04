EDUCATION

Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination

EMBED </>More Videos

Pa. teacher says she was fired for being pregnant. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on December 5, 2018.

SUNBURY, Pa. --
A pregnant Pennsylvania teacher who alleges that she was fired from her Catholic school job because the diocese was upset that she wasn't married has filed suit contesting her termination.

Naiad Reich filed a breach of contract suit Friday against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg. She's also seeking a permanent injunction that would reinstate her as a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School.

Reich, who isn't Catholic, said she was fired Nov. 30 after notifying the diocese that she and her boyfriend were expecting a baby in June but had no immediate plans to marry.

The diocese, which earlier said it doesn't comment on personnel matters, said officials hadn't seen the suit and couldn't comment before reviewing the documents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpennsylvania newsteachercatholic schoolpregnancy
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Gaston Middle School celebrates Black History Month with annual program
FUSD receives grant money for security cameras in elementary schools
Strike authorization vote called for Oakland teachers
FUSD awarded $1 million grant to expand dual language program
More Education
Top Stories
Pregnant mom shot by 4-year-old son after he finds loaded gun
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Pa. teacher says school fired her over her pregnancy
Water main break causes flooding in northwest Fresno, traffic disrupted
Man accused of calling 911 hundreds of times
Man threatens to kill woman in grocery store bathroom, police say
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
MMA fighter who escaped from prison found hiding in trash can
Show More
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver on California highway
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
12-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound near Firebaugh
Hawaii considers ban on cigarette sales
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
More News